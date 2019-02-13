Listen Live

WATCH: Elsa & Anna Back For Another Adventure

'Frozen 2' Teaser Trailer Released

It’s finally here!!

Anna, Elsa, even Olaf and Sven are all back in this second ‘Frozen’ adventure.

The trailer released Wednesday morning shows Elsa turning superhero-ish practicing her ice powers on a stormy sea. Then we see Kristoff riding into battle with Sven and all the other reindeer, and Anna shocked by some weird diamond magic.

Not exactly sure what this next Arendelle chapter is going to be about, but they’ve got my interest!

‘Frozen 2’ will be opening in theatres November 2019.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios)

