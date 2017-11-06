Listen Live

Watch: Elton John Sings ‘Circle Of Life’ With ‘The Lion King’ Broadway Cast

For The Shows 20th Anniversary

Talk about coming full circle.

During the curtain call for The Lion King at the Minskoff Theatre in NY on Sunday, Elton John made a surprise appearance to perform the “Circle of Life” in celebration of the musical’s 20th anniversary on Broadway. The show originally opened at the New Amsterdam Theater on Nov. 13, 1997.

Elton John’s version of the song was nominated for an Oscar in in 1994, along with two other songs from The Lion King: “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”which won the award.

