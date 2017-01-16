Listen Live

WATCH: Emma Stone Had A Meltdown While Shooting ‘Crazy Stupid Love’

My Reaction To Being Lifted Up By Ryan Gosling Would Be...Different

By Kool Celebrities

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have been in several movies together, including 2011’s ‘Crazy Stupid Love‘.

In what is probably the most iconic part of the 2011 romantic comedy, Gosling lifts Stone into the air, mimicking Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s legendary scene in the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing.

Apparently the incident was quite traumatic for Emma Stone. Watch their appearance on The Graham Norton show below, where she explains:

