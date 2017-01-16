WATCH: Emma Stone Had A Meltdown While Shooting ‘Crazy Stupid Love’

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have been in several movies together, including 2011’s ‘Crazy Stupid Love‘.

In what is probably the most iconic part of the 2011 romantic comedy, Gosling lifts Stone into the air, mimicking Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s legendary scene in the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing.

Apparently the incident was quite traumatic for Emma Stone. Watch their appearance on The Graham Norton show below, where she explains:

Courtesy of The Graham Norton Show/YouTube