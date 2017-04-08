Listen Live

WATCH: Emma Stone Responds To Teen’s Promposal

Obviously La La Land was used for inspiration!

By Kool Celebrities

An Arizona teenager asked Emma Stone to be his prom date in the most amazing way possible: the La La Land way!

Unfortunately she won’t be able to attend but at least he got a response back. Plus the video went viral so I’m sure he’ll find a prom date somewhere!

Check out why he made the video here:

YouTube / CelebNews17

And here’s his original promposal viral video:

YouTube / Jacob Staudenmaier

What celebrity would you have wanted for your prom date?

Main Image via ABC News

Related posts

Watch: Trailer For Heath Ledger Documentary Released On His Birthday

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Surprise Fans At John Mayer Concert

P!nk Continues Her Message of Body Positivity

WATCH: John Cena Propose To Longtime Girlfriend At ‘WrestleMania’

Watch: James Corden Spices Up His Life With Victoria Beckham In ‘Mannequin’ Skit

WayHome Adds New Artists to the Lineup

Watch: New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer

Look: Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Cast Shares Reunion Photo

WATCH: A Young Captain Jack Sparrow