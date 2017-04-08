WATCH: Emma Stone Responds To Teen’s Promposal

An Arizona teenager asked Emma Stone to be his prom date in the most amazing way possible: the La La Land way!

Unfortunately she won’t be able to attend but at least he got a response back. Plus the video went viral so I’m sure he’ll find a prom date somewhere!

Check out why he made the video here:

YouTube / CelebNews17

And here’s his original promposal viral video:

YouTube / Jacob Staudenmaier

What celebrity would you have wanted for your prom date?

Main Image via ABC News