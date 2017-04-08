WATCH: Emma Stone Responds To Teen’s Promposal
Obviously La La Land was used for inspiration!
An Arizona teenager asked Emma Stone to be his prom date in the most amazing way possible: the La La Land way!
Unfortunately she won’t be able to attend but at least he got a response back. Plus the video went viral so I’m sure he’ll find a prom date somewhere!
Check out why he made the video here:
YouTube / CelebNews17
And here’s his original promposal viral video:
YouTube / Jacob Staudenmaier
What celebrity would you have wanted for your prom date?
Main Image via ABC News