Watch: Extended ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Trailer Released

James Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment from The Late Late Show is coming to Apple TV as a series in the near future. An extended trailer for the segment was released, and it looks like we are going to see some pretty hilarious celeb pairings- 16 of them to be exact.

Alicia Keys, John Legend, Metallica, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, Will Smith and Ariana Grande are just some of the big names who will make an appearance.

Will you be watching?

Check out the trailer below: