Watch: Fan-Made ‘Rufio’ Origin Story Short Film Hits The Internet

Rufio is without a doubt one of the most memorable characters from the 1991 cult-classic Hook.Before Peter Pan returned to Neverland Rufio took over the role of leader of the Lost Boys. Rufio was played by Dante Basco, and his ultimate demise at the hands of Captain Hook is on of the most heart wrenching scenes in all of cinema. (That’s a proven fact, google it).

But did you ever wonder how the kid with the red mohawk wound up there? Well, a new fan-made film seeks to answer that very question.

Bangarang is a kickstarter funded Rufio origin story. Original Hook writer J.V. Hart and Dante Basco are both part of the producing team. The film shoes how a young Rufio handled his tough childhood, before flying off to Neverland. Basco even makes a cameo, as young Rufio’s guidance counselor. The acting isn’t great, but it’s guaranteed to fill you with nostalgia.

Watch below:

(Courtesy of Dante Basco)