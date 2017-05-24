Watch: Fiona The Baby Hippo Is Growing Up!

Well, may as well shut it down because this is the absolute cutest thing you will ever see.

Fiona the hippo was born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo back in January. She weighed only 29 lbs (average birth weight for a hippo is 55-100 lbs). Fiona required 24-hour critical care for the last 4 months, and today the zoo released a video showing Fiona’s progress.

She is now a healthy young hippo, tipping the scales at 254 lbs, she has mastered walking and swimming in deep water.

Is someone chopping onions in here?