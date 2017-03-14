WATCH: First Trailer For The ‘Love Actually’ Sequel

Andrew Lincoln is back with the cards! And no this is not a Walking Dead reference.

The first short teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Christmas classic is here.

The Love Actually sequel is going to be short and sweet. In fact, it’s expected to be a whole ten minutes long. In this trailer, Andrew Lincoln returns as love-struck Mark, with the same cards that were once used to profess his forbidden love to his best friend’s wife, Juliet (played by Keira Knightley). Only this time the cards reveal details on the sequel, which will air on BBC One on March 24.

Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, and Rowan Atkinson are all confirmed to be reprising their roles for the reunion, along with other key cast members. Watch the trailer below.