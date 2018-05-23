Watch: Florence + The Machine & Ryan Adams Perform On The Voice Season Finale

Last night was NBC’s The Voice season finale, and it’s safe to say the show was nothing short of spectacular.

15-year-old Brynn Cartelli from Massachusetts won, and 17-year-old runner up Britton Buchanan from North Carolina performed a duet with Ryan Adams – the tune of choice was the underrated track “To Be Without You” off Adams’ album Prisoner. You can check out the performance below:

If that isn’t exciting enough, amongst several other musicians and performances Florence + The Machine flew solo to promote their latest releases. In the background there are draped flowing curtains as Florence Welch dances bare foot across the stage like a true wild and free spirit. Take a look at her stunning performance of “Hunger” below!