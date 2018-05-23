Watch: Florence + The Machine & Ryan Adams Perform On The Voice Season Finale
Check Out Florence Welch's Stunning Performance Of 'Hunger'
Last night was NBC’s The Voice season finale, and it’s safe to say the show was nothing short of spectacular.
15-year-old Brynn Cartelli from Massachusetts won, and 17-year-old runner up Britton Buchanan from North Carolina performed a duet with Ryan Adams – the tune of choice was the underrated track “To Be Without You” off Adams’ album Prisoner. You can check out the performance below:
If that isn’t exciting enough, amongst several other musicians and performances Florence + The Machine flew solo to promote their latest releases. In the background there are draped flowing curtains as Florence Welch dances bare foot across the stage like a true wild and free spirit. Take a look at her stunning performance of “Hunger” below!