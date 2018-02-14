Listen Live

WATCH: Frozen Trampoline Jumping is Very Satisfying

I think we found the Winter Games newest event...

By Darryl on the Drive

I think this might be the newest entry for the next Winter Games, Frozen Trampoline Jumping.

I like this kid’s approach, he’s very smooth and allows his back to land first for the ice break.

Good enough to put him on the podium??

