WATCH: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer

Looks Like We Can Expect An Epic Showdown

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Headlines

The VERY long-awaited trailer for Season 7 of HBO‘s ‘Game of Thrones’ has finally arrived, and it’s got us even more anxious for the first episode!

The clip features the main characters Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei (Lena Heady), in their own kingdoms walking towards their thrones. Then the last shot reminds us that the real war is still coming.

The new ‘Game of Thrones’ season starts July 16th.

(Video & Image Courtesy of HBO/Facebook)

