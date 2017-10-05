Listen Live

WATCH: Gas Attendant Extinguishes Customer

His cigarette put everybody at risk...

By Darryl on the Drive

A man in Bulgaria was told he couldn’t smoke a cigarette while pumping gas. It’s common sense and this guy was clearly being ignorant by arguing the Gas Attendant who’s just doing his job.

The Gas Attendant makes a quick decision to prevent any potential fire caused by this fool smoking and completely douses the man with a fire extinguisher.

Was this the right reaction?

