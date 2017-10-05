WATCH: Gas Attendant Extinguishes Customer
His cigarette put everybody at risk...
A man in Bulgaria was told he couldn’t smoke a cigarette while pumping gas. It’s common sense and this guy was clearly being ignorant by arguing the Gas Attendant who’s just doing his job.
The Gas Attendant makes a quick decision to prevent any potential fire caused by this fool smoking and completely douses the man with a fire extinguisher.
Was this the right reaction?
Gas station worker takes the only step after customer refused to put out his cigarette pic.twitter.com/31JyzJTYn1
— Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) October 4, 2017