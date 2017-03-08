WATCH: Georgian College Students Launch ‘Peace Of Mind’ Campaign

Mental health issues affect millions of young people every year – and the symptoms can sometimes goes unnoticed and untreated. A group of students from Georgian College in Barrie have set out to do something about that. They’ve launched the “Peace Of Mind” campaign, to raise funds to create 8 new inpatient beds for youth mental health at Royal Victoria Hospital.

You can donate to the causehere.

The students produced a video as part of their campaign, to raise awareness of how depression and anxiety can affect young people day to day. It’s a sobering look at the toll these illnesses can take on our youth, but also a hopeful reminder that there is help out there.