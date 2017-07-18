WATCH: Golden Retriever Saves Baby Deer from Drowning

Happened off Long Island, New York over the weekend. Out for a dog walk when the Golden named “Storm” jumped into the water and immediately went into rescue mode.

When a baby deer nearly drowns, a surprising team — including a brave dog — brings it to safety https://t.co/0m2ayW6qln pic.twitter.com/ctsjj63HzV — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 17, 2017

I’m pretty sure the Coast Guard has room on the payroll for “Storm,” I always liked Golden Retrievers.