WATCH: Golden Retriever Saves Baby Deer from Drowning

Put this dog on the Coast Guard payroll...

By Darryl on the Drive

Happened off Long Island, New York over the weekend. Out for a dog walk when the Golden named “Storm” jumped into the water and immediately went into rescue mode.

I’m pretty sure the Coast Guard has room on the payroll for “Storm,” I always liked Golden Retrievers.

