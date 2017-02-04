WATCH: Gord Downie Joins Blue Rodeo On Stage At Massey Hall

Blue Rodeo performed in Toronto on Thursday night and they brought out a very special guest – Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie!

He joined them for their hit “Lost Together.” He had a piece of paper on stage with him and I’m guessing it was song lyrics. During the Tragically Hip’s final tour last summer, he had a teleprompters with lyrics on them as the brain cancer was affecting his memory. He didn’t seem to sing too much but seemed happy to be there. In true Gord Downie fashion, he gave each band member a hug and a kiss.

Watch the full performance:



Main Image and Video courtesy of YouTube / dianemitchum

Blue Rodeo will be playing the Barrie Molson Centre Fri. Feb. 10 so how cool would it be if they brought Gord to Barrie too?!