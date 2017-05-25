WATCH: Guy Breaks Plinko Record and Celebrates the Right Way
He hit the $10,000 slot THREE TIMES!!
Aside from the Showcase Showdown, everybody’s favorite game on The Price is Right is clearly the classic “Plinko.”
During a recent episode, Ryan Belz scored a new record in winnings with $31,500!!
He celebrated exactly how someone should…
Check out this behind the scenes moment! Ryan has more than just Plinko skills … he's got the chops to be the next George Gray! #PriceIsRight
Posted by The Price Is Right on Thursday, May 25, 2017