WATCH: Guy Breaks Plinko Record and Celebrates the Right Way

He hit the $10,000 slot THREE TIMES!!

By Darryl on the Drive

Aside from the Showcase Showdown, everybody’s favorite game on The Price is Right is clearly the classic “Plinko.”

During a recent episode, Ryan Belz scored a new record in winnings with $31,500!!

He celebrated exactly how someone should…

Check out this behind the scenes moment! Ryan has more than just Plinko skills … he's got the chops to be the next George Gray! #PriceIsRight

Posted by The Price Is Right on Thursday, May 25, 2017

