Watch: Hanson Releases New Video For “Finally It’s Christmas”

I have written extensively on this site about my love for Hanson. I have also taken extensive teasing from friends and co-workers about my love for Hanson. You know what? I don’t care.

As some of you may know, Hanson recently released their second Christmas album, Finally It’s Christmas. Their first Christmas album, 1997’s Snowed In was a classic, and they guys had been asked ever since when they were releasing another Christmas album, so they finally did it.

They’ve now released a video for the title track Finally It’s Christmas, and it’s pretty much the most amazing video ever released in the history of music. OK, I’m maybe exaggerating. But it really is SO GOOD. It picks up where their previous Christmas special (aired on ABC in 1997, which obviously I recorded on my VCR) left off. According to the brothers Hanson “We sort of take you through [the past] and a little today, performing music like it’s from a Christmas special, and imagining what each of those eras looked like celebrating Christmas. It’s like time travel.”

Listen, you don’t have to like Hanson but if you don’t appreciate this song/video then you’re basically Ebenezer Scrooge.

Watch the video below: