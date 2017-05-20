Listen Live

WATCH: Harry Styles Is Joined By Stevie Nicks For “Landslide” Duet

WARNING: Twitter user was so passionate about Harry Styles, he had to use adult language in his tweet.

Harry Styles fans at his concert in Los Angeles last night probably thought life couldn’t get any better. But then it did. Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks joined him for a duet of “Landslide.”

The two of them also sung Harry Styles’ song “Two Ghosts” which is rumoured to be about former flame Taylor Swift.

And then he just decided to sit in the audience of his own show so he could watch Stevie Nicks perform:

