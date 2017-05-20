WATCH: Harry Styles Is Joined By Stevie Nicks For “Landslide” Duet

Harry Styles fans at his concert in Los Angeles last night probably thought life couldn’t get any better. But then it did. Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks joined him for a duet of “Landslide.”

Oh my fucking god they duetted on “landslide” pic.twitter.com/iDgo6anZ8z — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) May 20, 2017

The two of them also sung Harry Styles’ song “Two Ghosts” which is rumoured to be about former flame Taylor Swift.

Harry Styles brought out Stevie Nicks I’m losing my mind pic.twitter.com/LURJfidWpm — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) May 20, 2017

And then he just decided to sit in the audience of his own show so he could watch Stevie Nicks perform:

Mood: Harry Styles sitting in the audience of his own concert to listen to Stevie Nicks pic.twitter.com/49gVla1GOS — 🌌 (@manzuma_uma_uma) May 20, 2017

Main Image via telegraph.co.uk