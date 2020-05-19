Watch: Harry Styles On Carpool Karaoke

Sigh. Harry Styles week on The Late Late Show with James Corden has come to an end, but what a finish.

Styles joined Corden for his Carpool Karaoke segment. They sang a couple of tracks off of Harry’s new album, before breaking into Hey Yeah by Outkast and Lionel Richie’s Endless Love.

After a week on The Late Late Show, I have to say I seriously underestimated Harry Styles’ comedic ability.

Watch the full Carpool Karaoke segment below: