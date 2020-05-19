Watch: Harry Styles On Carpool Karaoke
Harry Styles Week Comes To An End
Sigh. Harry Styles week on The Late Late Show with James Corden has come to an end, but what a finish.
Styles joined Corden for his Carpool Karaoke segment. They sang a couple of tracks off of Harry’s new album, before breaking into Hey Yeah by Outkast and Lionel Richie’s Endless Love.
After a week on The Late Late Show, I have to say I seriously underestimated Harry Styles’ comedic ability.
Watch the full Carpool Karaoke segment below: