Listen Live

Watch: Harry Styles Releases Video For ‘Kiwi’

And None Of It Makes Any Sense

By Music, Videos

Harry Styles newest single is called Kiwi, a rocky tune off of his self-titled solo album.

The video was just released, and it really makes no sense. That being said – I’m super in to it. There’s a kid food fight, featuring a mini-Harry rocking  a mini version of the blue floral Gucci suit Harry has been wearing on tour, and puppies. So – to recap – kids, puppies, cupcakes and Harry Styles.

You win, Harry. Well done. I’m swooning.

 

Related posts

New Christmas Music from Sia

Watch: James Corden & The ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Are A Motown Cover Band

New Music Showdown- November 8th, 2017

WATCH: ‘The Crown’ Season 2 Trailer

New Music Showdown- November 7th, 2017

WATCH: Stranger Things + Perfect Strangers = Perfect Stranger Things

WATCH: 50 Shades Freed Extended Trailer

New Music Showdown- November 6th, 2017

Watch: Elton John Sings ‘Circle Of Life’ With ‘The Lion King’ Broadway Cast