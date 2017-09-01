WATCH: Huge Alligator Found Inside Houston Home
Even gators were seeking dry areas...
While many parts of Texas are still deep in water, Houston has started the big job of cleaning up. Early projections indicate 30,000 to 40,000 homes have been destroyed in Houston.
As water levels continue to drop surprises may be revealed like this 9-foot alligator who was in search of somewhere dry to sleep inside a house.
Video shows authorities removing a 9-foot alligator from a flooded home in Humble, Texas in the aftermath of #Harvey https://t.co/4KVYfQ7AkS pic.twitter.com/TIoXwLXDPw
— ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2017