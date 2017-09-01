Listen Live

WATCH: Huge Alligator Found Inside Houston Home

Even gators were seeking dry areas...

By Darryl on the Drive

While many parts of Texas are still deep in water, Houston has started the big job of cleaning up. Early projections indicate 30,000 to 40,000 homes have been destroyed in Houston.

As water levels continue to drop surprises may be revealed like this 9-foot alligator who was in search of somewhere dry to sleep inside a house.

