The film has been 7 years in the making, but 20th Century FOX has finally released the official trailer for ‘The Greatest Showman’, an original musical following the life of P.T. Barnum when he created show business, and essentially the circus that we know today.

The movie also stars Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and singer Zendaya.

‘The Greatest Showman’ is set to hit theaters this Christmas.

(Video & Image Courtesy of 20th Century Fox/YouTube)