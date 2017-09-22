Listen Live

WATCH: ICYMI – Darci Lynne Farmer Won America’s Got Talent

The performance that landed her $1 Million and a Vegas Show...

By Darryl on the Drive

Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12 year-old singing ventriloquist is $1 Million richer and will have her own Las Vegas show after winning America’s Got Talent Wednesday night!

This was her Season 12 Finals winning performance…

Fresh off her AGT win Darci Lynne Farmer left Ellen speechless…

This was the Golden Buzzer performance from the Audition rounds that changed her life…

