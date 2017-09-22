WATCH: ICYMI – Darci Lynne Farmer Won America’s Got Talent
The performance that landed her $1 Million and a Vegas Show...
Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12 year-old singing ventriloquist is $1 Million richer and will have her own Las Vegas show after winning America’s Got Talent Wednesday night!
This was her Season 12 Finals winning performance…
Fresh off her AGT win Darci Lynne Farmer left Ellen speechless…
This was the Golden Buzzer performance from the Audition rounds that changed her life…
Over 300 million people across social media watched @ItsDarciLynne get the #GoldenBuzzer during the first episode of the season. #AGT pic.twitter.com/otM1s7INgD
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 21, 2017