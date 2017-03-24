WATCH: Iguana’s Like Golf and Tennis This Week

First we go to the PGA Tour event in Puerto Rico where an iguana attempted to putt from the green.

Actually he was trying to out right steal the golf ball…

Iguana take the lead, but the nerves got the best of me. Watch the players (and lizards) at the @PuertoRicoOpen live today at 10:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/qem4nI8HG0 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 24, 2017

Meanwhile earlier this week at the Miami Open Pro Tennis Tournament an iguana stopped play.

The grounds crew ended up catching him by the tail, a gutsy move if you ask me…

Of course one player stopped the match for an #IguanaSelfie..