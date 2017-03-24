Listen Live

WATCH: Iguana’s Like Golf and Tennis This Week

I don't do well with reptiles...

By Darryl on the Drive

First we go to the PGA Tour event in Puerto Rico where an iguana attempted to putt from the green.

Actually he was trying to out right steal the golf ball…

 

Meanwhile earlier this week at the Miami Open Pro Tennis Tournament an iguana stopped play.

The grounds crew ended up catching  him by the tail, a gutsy move if you ask me…

Of course one player stopped the match for an #IguanaSelfie..

 

Special selfie @miamiopen , thanks for coming out to watch some Tennis

A post shared by tommy haas (@tommyhaasofficial) on

