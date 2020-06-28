Watch: Incredible Whitney Houston Cover Stuns The Judges On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Number one rule of reality singing competitions: don’t cover Whitney Houston.

It’s pretty much impossible to do justice to one of the greatest singers of all time, and anyone who has watched a reality singing competition knows that 99% of the people who would actually dare choose a Whitney song just butcher it. Then along came Johnny Manuel. The native of Flint, Michigan earned a standing ovation from the crowd and judges with his flawless version of Houston’s “I Have Nothing”

Watch the full performance below, but be warned it may cause your jaw to drop.

(Courtesy of NBC)