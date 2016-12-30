WATCH: International Space Station Do The ‘Mannequin Challenge’

A group of astronauts aboard the International Space Station did the ‘Mannequin Challenge’, and they nailed it!

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet tweeted out the 24-second video of the crew holding poses all the while in zero gravity.

The video has been retweeted more than 9,000 times and liked more than 700,000 times in less than 24 hours on Facebook!

We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vlOglQ3lEh — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016

(Video & Image Courtesy of Thomas Pesquet/Facebook & Twitter)