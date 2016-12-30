Listen Live

WATCH: International Space Station Do The ‘Mannequin Challenge’

These Guys Win... Hands Down.

By Host Blogs, Humor, Kool Headlines

A group of astronauts aboard the International Space Station did the ‘Mannequin Challenge’, and they nailed it!

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet tweeted out the 24-second video of the crew holding poses all the while in zero gravity.

The video has been retweeted more than 9,000 times and liked more than 700,000 times in less than 24 hours on Facebook!

(Video & Image Courtesy of Thomas Pesquet/Facebook & Twitter)

