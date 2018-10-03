Watch-It-Wednesday: See the New Trailer for Elton John’s Biopic Movie

Portraying Elton John’s early days and rise towards becoming one of the world’s most must see pop star’s. Taron Egerton who’s known for the “Kingsman” movies plays Elton John and even does his own singing in the film.

It’s going to be a wild ride. @TaronEgerton stars as Sir Elton John (@EltonOfficial) in the epic musical fantasy #Rocketman, launching into theatres Summer 2019. Watch the official teaser trailer now. pic.twitter.com/oOHZMi0vNr — Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie) October 1, 2018

Actor, Taron Egerton shows off a strong voice singing, “Rocketman” in the movie’s debut trailer but he clearly has the look down too…

.@TaronEgerton stars in #Rocketman, an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Experience it in theatres Summer 2019. pic.twitter.com/fwMMoGxSnb — Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie) September 28, 2018

Elton John just passed through parts of Canada during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which included 2 shows in Toronto. Where he also did a little shopping…

Thank you, @eltonofficial for two absolutely incredible nights ✨ Can’t wait for your return in 2019! #FarewellYellowBrickRoadTour pic.twitter.com/6Poo0zOG83 — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) September 27, 2018

Which included a performance in Ottawa and a meeting with our Prime Minister…

Another special moment while in Ottawa. 🇨🇦 Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau and all our Canadian #EltonFarewellTour audiences so far, you’ve made this an unforgettable visit. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ASBYakaGYm — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 30, 2018

Don’t worry Elton John will give Toronto one last farewell when he performs 2 final shows in October of 2019!