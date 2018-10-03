Listen Live

Watch-It-Wednesday: See the New Trailer for Elton John’s Biopic Movie

Rocketman, coming next Summer...

By Darryl on the Drive

Portraying Elton John’s early days and rise towards becoming one of the world’s most must see pop star’s. Taron Egerton who’s known for the “Kingsman” movies plays Elton John and even does his own singing in the film.

Actor, Taron Egerton shows off a strong voice singing, “Rocketman” in the movie’s debut trailer but he clearly has the look down too…

Elton John just passed through parts of Canada during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which included 2 shows in Toronto. Where he also did a little shopping

Which included a performance in Ottawa and a meeting with our Prime Minister…

Don’t worry Elton John will give Toronto one last farewell when he performs 2 final shows in October of 2019!

