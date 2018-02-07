WATCH: James Corden Seduce Jamie Dornan… With Trains

Looks like Jamie Dornan is REALLY enjoying his press tour for the final chapter of the ‘Fifty Shades’ series. The final movie will be released in theatres February 9th.

And in lieu of that, Jamie teamed up with James Corden for this little play on Christian Grey’s “Red Room of Pain” in a hilarious Late Late Show parody.

The caption from The Late Late Show with James Corden‘s Youtube channel reads:

“In a never-before-seen moment from the ’50 Shades films, James Corden invites a very innocent Jamie Dornan into his secret room, introducing him to a whole new world of pleasure using model train sets.”

(Video & Image Courtesy The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube.com)