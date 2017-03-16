WATCH: James Corden Stages ‘Beauty & The Beast’ On A Crosswalk

Beauty & The Beast hits theaters tomorrow, and excitement is ramping up.

The stars of the film have been every where lately to promote the movie. On Wednesday, Dan Stevens (The Beast), Luke Evans (Gaston) and Josh Gad (LeFou) joined James Corden on The Late Late Show, and Corden had something special in store for them.

The trio of actors reprised their roles from the film in Corden’s “Crosswalk Theater Company”. After Corden put them through their paces in the parking lot, the group hit the intersection of Beverly and Gennessee to perform.

Imagine sitting at a red light in your car and seeing this?