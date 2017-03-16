Listen Live

WATCH: James Corden Stages ‘Beauty & The Beast’ On A Crosswalk

Yeah...It's Just As Weird As You Think.

By Humor, Videos

Beauty & The Beast hits theaters tomorrow, and excitement is ramping up.

The stars of the film have been every where lately to promote the movie. On Wednesday, Dan Stevens (The Beast), Luke Evans (Gaston) and Josh Gad (LeFou) joined James Corden on The Late Late Show, and Corden had something special in store for them.

The trio of actors reprised their roles from the film in Corden’s “Crosswalk Theater Company”. After Corden put them through their paces in the parking lot, the group hit the intersection of Beverly and Gennessee to perform.

Imagine sitting at a red light in your car and seeing this?

Related posts

VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His INTENSE Work-Out Routine

Why I Joined The Hanson Fan Club At 32 Years Old

70-Pound Popcorn Ball Stolen

WATCH: Josh Gad & Jimmy Fallon Perform ‘Tale As Old As Time’ As Chipmunks

WATCH: UCLA Gymnast Performs Incredible Routine To Beyonce Medley

Photo of Will Smith Looking Like Uncle Phil Flip-Turns Internet Upside Down

WATCH: “Despicable Me 3” Trailer Released

‘Young Sheldon’ TV Show Is Happening!

WATCH: Pentatonix’s Chilling Version Of ‘Imagine’