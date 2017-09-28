WATCH: James Corden Train for ‘Magic Mike LIVE’ With Channing Tatum

Because why wouldn’t you want to see James Corden strip?!

The Late Late Show host took a break from hosting his own show to audition for Channing Tatum’s Las Vegas show Magic Mike LIVE— obviously based off the movies.

When James first came into the studio hoping to audition, Channing told him he didn’t think he had what it takes to be “Magic Mike material”, but with James’ heartbroken turn to the door, Channing changed his mind and decided to train him for the big league. In the end, James killed it!



(Video & Image Courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)