Listen Live

WATCH: James Corden Train for ‘Magic Mike LIVE’ With Channing Tatum

And obviously it's hilarious!

By Host Blogs, Humor, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Videos

Because why wouldn’t you want to see James Corden strip?!

The Late Late Show host took a break from hosting his own show to audition for Channing Tatum’s Las Vegas show Magic Mike LIVE— obviously based off the movies.

When James first came into the studio hoping to audition, Channing told him he didn’t think he had what it takes to be “Magic Mike material”, but with James’ heartbroken turn to the door, Channing changed his mind and decided to train him for the big league. In the end, James killed it!


(Video & Image Courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)

Related posts

New Music Showdown- September 28th, 2017

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She Has Breast Cancer

Prince Harry Shared His Popcorn With A Little Girl At The Invictus Games

Watch: Lorde Covers Phil Collins In BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

New Music Showdown- September 27th, 2017

Justin Timberlake Reportedly Finalizing Super Bowl Deal

Watch: New “Blue Planet 2” Trailer

New Music Showdown- September 26th, 2017

6 Thing You Didn’t Know About The Princess Bride