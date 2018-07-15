WATCH: Jason Mraz Performs New Single “Have It All” On Jimmy Kimmel
Plus, he does a rendition of his smash "I'm Yours"
His upcoming album, Know will be out next month and he performed the first single from it, “Have It All” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jason Mraz is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose hit “I’m Yours” was in the Top 10 on Billboard in 2008. In fact, he performed that one as well.
YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live
Catch his latest album when it drops on Aug. 10.
Main Image via Twitter / @jason_mraz