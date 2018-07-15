Listen Live

WATCH: Jason Mraz Performs New Single “Have It All” On Jimmy Kimmel

Plus, he does a rendition of his smash "I'm Yours"

By Music, Videos

His upcoming album, Know will be out next month and he performed the first single from it, “Have It All” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.


YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jason Mraz is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose hit “I’m Yours” was in the Top 10 on Billboard in 2008. In fact, he performed that one as well.


YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

Catch his latest album when it drops on Aug. 10.

Main Image via Twitter / @jason_mraz

