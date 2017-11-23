WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Adam Levine Busk In NYC Subway Undercover

Wouldn’t a random free surprise concert by your favourite band on your way home from work be… uh-MAZING?!

That’s what subway-goers were treated to this week in a New York City subway station.

Adam Levine and James Valentine from Maroon 5 went in disguise with Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, and performed a few songs while totally unrecognisable because of sunglasses and crazy long wigs. They sang “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and just before they did an acoustic version of Maroon 5’s “Sugar”, they revealed who they really were to everyone in the station!

(Video & Image Courtesy of: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)