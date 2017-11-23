Listen Live

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Adam Levine Busk In NYC Subway Undercover

People Had NO Idea

By Host Blogs, Humor, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Videos

Wouldn’t a random free surprise concert by your favourite band on your way home from work be… uh-MAZING?!

That’s what subway-goers were treated to this week in a New York City subway station.

Adam Levine and James Valentine from Maroon 5 went in disguise with Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, and performed a few songs while totally unrecognisable because of sunglasses and crazy long wigs. They sang “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and just before they did an acoustic version of Maroon 5’s “Sugar”, they revealed who they really were to everyone in the station!

(Video & Image Courtesy of: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

Related posts

New Music Showdown- November 23rd, 2017

New Music Showdown- November 22nd, 2017

WATCH: P!nk & Channing Tatum Play Husband & Wife

Steve And Dustin From ‘Stranger Things’ Answer Fans’ Most Burning Questions

This Canadian Invention is the New Food Trend

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Expecting Baby #2

New Music Showdown- November 21st, 2017

See What’s Coming To Netflix This December

My Son Loves Baby Dolls and Here’s What I Say to Him