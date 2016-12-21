WATCH: Jimmy Fallon, Paul McCartney & Cast of ‘SING’ Perform “Wonderful Christmastime”

Well this is awesome!

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon did a bit with Jimmy, The Roots, Paul McCartney, and the cast of ‘SING’; Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly singing an a cappella version of the classic holiday tune, “Wonderful Christmastime”!

(Image & Video Courtesy of: NBC & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)