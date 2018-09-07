Listen Live

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Paul McCartney in Elevator Surprise

People were actually speechless...

By Darryl on the Drive

A surprise celebrity sighting wherever it may be is an exhilarating rush.

You’re clearly not prepared for it, so it can render the most talkative person speechless.

Imagine a surprise sighting of one of the most iconic musicians is history?

Related posts

Georgian College Grad Pitches ‘Pressed Water’ on Dragons Den

This is Why the World’s Talking about Nike

WATCH: Battle Breaks Out as ‘No Frills’ Offers Discounted Corn