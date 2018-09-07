WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Paul McCartney in Elevator Surprise
People were actually speechless...
A surprise celebrity sighting wherever it may be is an exhilarating rush.
You’re clearly not prepared for it, so it can render the most talkative person speechless.
Imagine a surprise sighting of one of the most iconic musicians is history?
.@PaulMcCartney and Jimmy surprise fans in the 30 Rock elevators! More fun with Paul tonight!! #McCartneyOnFallon #ElevatorSurprise pic.twitter.com/Q3SPOQBOCO
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 7, 2018