WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Puke On LIVE TV

Monday night, actor Ryan Reynolds joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to promote his new alcohol line Aviation Gin, by playing a drinking game.

Sounds like it would be all in good fun right?

Just like Price Is Right‘s ‘Plinko’, ‘Drinko’ had Jimmy and Ryan taking turns sliding a chip down a pegged-board to see which cup they had to mix the gin with to drink.

Still doesn’t sound so bad at this point.

Except, the cups had random and disgusting things in them like bacon, egg and cheese, bone broth, clam juice, or in poor Jimmy’s case, Twinkies and horseradish.

I bet you can imagine how well that played out…

(Video & Image Courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)