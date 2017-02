Somebody actually bid nearly $100,000 on ebay for a Cheeto that resembled “Harambe,” the Gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo.

Let’s overlook the stupidity of somebody who has more $$$ than brains and talk about the brilliant person who made $99,900 by selling a processed cheesy puff with an opening bid of $11.99?!

Jimmy Kimmel met the man and gave him what was deserved…