WATCH: John Cena Propose To Longtime Girlfriend At ‘WrestleMania’

Wrestler Nikki Bella & WWE Fans Surprised

Millions of WWE fans and wrestler Nikki Bella were left stunned Sunday night when John Cena dropped to one knee and proposed to his long-time girlfriend.

The couple had just won their mixed tag-team match against their rivals The Miz and Maryse, during WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, when John took the mic…

Check out the ROCK!!

Well done sir, well done!

(Images & Video Courtesy of WWE/YouTube)

 

