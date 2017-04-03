WATCH: John Cena Propose To Longtime Girlfriend At ‘WrestleMania’

Millions of WWE fans and wrestler Nikki Bella were left stunned Sunday night when John Cena dropped to one knee and proposed to his long-time girlfriend.

The couple had just won their mixed tag-team match against their rivals The Miz and Maryse, during WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, when John took the mic…

Check out the ROCK!!

Well done sir, well done!

