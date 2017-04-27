Listen Live

Watch: Johnny Depp Surprises Disneyland Visitors As Captain Jack Sparrow

53-Year Old Star Appeared On The Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride

By Kool Celebrities

There are always Disney myths floating around, like “if you yell ‘Andy’s coming’ in front of Buzz or Woody, they’ll fall down” or “sometimes Johnny Depp shows up as Captain Jack Sparrow and surprises people on Pirates of the Caribbean“. Normally, neither of those are true…until last night.

Johnny Depp, dressed in full Captain Jack Sparrow gear, surprised riders on Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland in California. The actor played the character to perfection, rambling and pointing his sword at guests. Several lucky fans captured video of the star in action.

Depp is set to reprise his role in the 5th Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which opens next month.

Related posts

Jeff Goldblum Handed Out Free Hot Dogs At A Food Truck In Australia

Seth Rogen & Billy Eichner Will Reportedly Voice ‘Timon & Pumbaa” In The New Lion King

Disney’s Live Action ‘The Lion King’ Remake Gets A Release Date

LOOK: Serena Williams Shares Sweet Note To Unborn Baby

WATCH: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake Teaser

WATCH: ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ First Trailer

Beyonce Launches ‘Formation’ Scholarship Program

Prince William, Catherine and Prince Harry Speak Candidly About Mental Health

Look: First Stills From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Released