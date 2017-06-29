WATCH: Jonathan Torrens – Thank U Canada

Jonathan Torrens is a distinctly Canadian part of my childhood starting with Street Cents. I loved that show!

He went on to host his own talk show, Jonovision, which ran for 5 years and he co-wrote and appeared in Trailer Park Boys.

Well, he’s just the guy to do the video to thank Canada for some of the many wonderful things about this country. Watch this! Oh, is that a tear in your eye? That’s OK. Me too.

