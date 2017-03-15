Listen Live

WATCH: Josh Gad & Jimmy Fallon Perform ‘Tale As Old As Time’ As Chipmunks

'Box Of Microphones' Game On The Tonight Show

By Host Blogs, Humor, Kool Celebrities, Videos

Olaf, -ahem-, LeFou… I mean, actor Josh Gad visited The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, and showed off his vocal skills in a game of ‘Box of Microphones’, the Disney edition. Each mic has a colour representing a different vocal effect.

Of course to start off the game, Josh sang a version of Frozen‘s ‘Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?’, and then by the end of the game, both Jimmy and Josh paid tribute to one of the best Disney songs of all time… with chipmunk voices.

(Video & Image Courtesy of NBC & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

