Looks like Justin Timberlake has got some basketball skills!

JT was at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and tried to shoot a basket from half court – and made it not only once, but twice!

Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!! A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

He hustled back to play D too…not too shabby

And just in case y’all thought it was a fluke… A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

Timberlake is a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, who were in town to play the Lakers.