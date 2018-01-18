Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops New Video For ‘Supplies’

Justin Timberlake has released the second single from his forthcoming album Man Of The Woods. JT dropped the video for Supplies early Thursday morning. The song features frequent Timberlake collaborator Pharrell Williams.

Timberlake had teased a more “country” vibe for this album, but based on this song the funky Justin Timberlake of albums past is still around. The video is set in a dystopian future, opening with Timberlake in front of a bank of TV screens showing images from the #MeToo movement, Black Lives Matters protests and police brutality.

It takes a while to realize it, but this song is actually a love song, with lyrics like “I’ll be the light when you can’t see/I’ll be the wood when you need heat/I’ll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity”

Watch the entire video below: