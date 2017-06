Ever wonder what The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake do together when they hang out?

Ride a two-seater bike of course!

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Apparently Jimmy’s wife Nancy bought the bike for them, but they haven’t been riding it much lately. So Jimmy said on The Tonight Show Monday night, that he keeps the bike in his garage and “every time Justin visits the house he wants to take out the bike”.

(Picture & Videp Courtesy of Justin Timberlake/Instagram)