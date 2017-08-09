Listen Live

Watch: Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Return To Camp Winnipesaukee

With Billy Crystal & Keegan-Michael Key

Jimmy Fallon & Justin Timberlake are back, causing a ruckus at Camp Winnipesaukee.

The duo put on their curly wigs Tuesday night on The Tonight Show, and resurrected their hilarious characters. The BFF’s started out with a game of “two truth’s and one lie”, before breaking out in to song, which of course earned them the wrath of Mr. Fletcher, played in this sketch by Keegan-Michael Key.

Fallon & Timberlake welcome a camper from another camp, Billy from Camp Buttonwood. Billy is played by none other than iconic comedian Billy Crystal.

Watch the hilarious sketch below:

