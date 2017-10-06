WATCH: Justin Timberlake & Kate Winslet Movie Trailer

Woody Allen’s latest creation takes us back to Coney Island in the late 1950s.

The story follows Ginny, the wife of a drunk carousel operator, who ends up falling for a handsome lifeguard named Mickey. But then her husband’s estranged daughter Carolina comes into the picture and also has eyes for Mickey.

The movie stars Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet.

‘Wonder Wheel’ is set for release December 1st, 2017.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Movieclips Trailers/YouTube & Amazon Studios)