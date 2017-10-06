Listen Live

WATCH: Justin Timberlake & Kate Winslet Movie Trailer

'Wonder Wheel' Due Out December

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Videos

Woody Allen’s latest creation takes us back to Coney Island in the late 1950s.

The story follows Ginny, the wife of a drunk carousel operator, who ends up falling for a handsome lifeguard named Mickey. But then her husband’s estranged daughter Carolina comes into the picture and also has eyes for Mickey.

The movie stars Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet.

‘Wonder Wheel’ is set for release December 1st, 2017.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Movieclips Trailers/YouTube & Amazon Studios)

Related posts

New Music Showdown- October 5th, 2017

Hilarious New York Bartender Has Become A Viral Sensation On Jeopardy

Ellen’s Response After the Las Vegas Massacre

New Music Showdown- October 4th, 2017

Page’s 5: Unconventional Thanksgiving Dinner Ideas

Historical Emblems Stolen in Alliston

New Music Showdown- October 3rd, 2017

Watch: Coldplay Pays Tribute To Tom Petty With “Free Fallin'” Cover

New Music Showdown- October 2nd, 2017