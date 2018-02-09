Watch: Justin Timberlake Surprises Super Bowl Selfie Kid Again

13-year old Ryan McKenna became a viral sensation when he took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl half time show.

The teenager’s amazing month continued on Friday, when he was a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show. As if being a guest on the show wasn’t enough, Ellen had another surprise up her sleeve. JT joined them via phone call, and invited Ryan and his family to come check out the Man Of The Woods tour when it stops in Boston.

Check out the full interview below: