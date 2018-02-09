Listen Live

Watch: Justin Timberlake Surprises Super Bowl Selfie Kid Again

This Time On The Ellen Degeneres Show

By Music, Videos

13-year old Ryan McKenna became a viral sensation when he took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl half time show.

The teenager’s amazing month continued on Friday, when he was a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show. As if being a guest on the show wasn’t enough, Ellen had another surprise up her sleeve. JT joined them via phone call, and invited Ryan and his family to come check out the Man Of The Woods tour when it stops in Boston.

Check out the full interview below:

Related posts

New Music Showdown- February 8th, 2018

WATCH: James Corden Seduce Jamie Dornan… With Trains

New Music Showdown- February 7th, 2018

The 39 Steps

New Music Showdown- February 6th, 2018

Win Front Row Tickets & Sing With Jacob On Stage

New Music Showdown- February 5th, 2018

WATCH: The First Trailer For ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

WATCH: Best Superbowl Ads of 2018