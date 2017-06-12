Listen Live

WATCH: Katy Perry Break Down During Therapy Session

“I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low, and that depressed,”

Katy Perry completely exposed herself to the world.

In order to promote her latest album ‘Witness’ she did a non-stop livestream video of her life, from Thursday to Sunday. She did yoga, held dinner parties, sang, we saw her doing her make-up, and yes we even watched her sleep.

But the most vulnerable moments for Katy was during a real therapy session she did with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh. She broke down speaking about her rocky relationship with her parents and the pressures of being in the public eye. She even touched on serious topics like her alcohol abuse and thoughts of suicide.

