WATCH: Katy Perry Releases Video For ‘Chained To The Rhythm’

Katy Perry has released the video for her latest single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ and it’s got some pretty clear references to the current political climate in the US.

The entire video is set at a futuristic theme park called Oblivia, where everyone marches around like lemmings and various rides toss people to their deaths in different ways. One ride in particular is called “No Place Like Home” and the video shows a black couple being thrown over a wall, a not-so-subtle dig at President Trump.

What are your thoughts on the video? Watch below: