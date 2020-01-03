Listen Live

WATCH: Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Artists We Have Lost In 2016

Urban Paid Tribute To Bowie, Haggard, Prince, Glenn Frey and more

You don’t have to be a country music fan to appreciate this.

On New Years Eve, Keith Urban played a tribute on stage in Nashville to some of the artists we have lost in 2016. The medley contained the music of David Bowie, Merle Haggard, Prince, Glenn Frey of The Eagles, and Leonard Cohen. He started with Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” then moved onto “Take It Easy” by The Eagles, “Heroes,” by Bowie and ended with a rousing cover of the Purple One’s “Purple Rain.”

Hours after the performance, Urban filmed an intimate acoustic version of the tribute at home, and posted it to YouTube

(Courtesy Keith Urban/YouTube)

