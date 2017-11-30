WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Join James Corden For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Kelly Clarkson truly can make anything sound heavenly when she sings it, just like she shows us in the latest episode of The Late Late Show‘s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ bit with James Corden, when she sings “do you want the receipt, you can put it in the bag”.– Trust me, GOLD.

During the segment, the two rock out to some of Kelly’s best tunes like ‘Low, ‘Love So Soft’, ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ and “Because of You’, and eventually it somehow turned into a romantic date night in the car with her hubby Brandon Blackstock!

(Video & Image Courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)