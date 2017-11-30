Listen Live

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Join James Corden For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Her Hubby Brandon Even Joins In For A Romantic Date Night... In The Back Seat

By Host Blogs, Humor, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Videos

Kelly Clarkson truly can make anything sound heavenly when she sings it, just like she shows us in the latest episode of The Late Late Show‘s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ bit with James Corden, when she sings “do you want the receipt, you can put it in the bag”.– Trust me, GOLD.

During the segment, the two rock out to some of Kelly’s best tunes like ‘Low, ‘Love So Soft’, ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ and “Because of You’, and eventually it somehow turned into a romantic date night in the car with her hubby Brandon Blackstock!

(Video & Image Courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)

